Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 131,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company has a market cap of $1,008.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.