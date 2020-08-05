LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 222,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

