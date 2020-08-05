Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,296,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.