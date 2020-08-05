Lincoln National Corp Buys 623 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

UNP traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,294. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

