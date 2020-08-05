Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.97. 634,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,713,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $676.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

