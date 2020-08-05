Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 466,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 99,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 744,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,722,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 291,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. 762,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

