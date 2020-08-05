Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

