Lincoln National Corp Has $4.69 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. 505,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

