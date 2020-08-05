Lincoln National Corp Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.36. 60,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,479.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,008.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.