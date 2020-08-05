Lincoln National Corp Invests $1.69 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. 485,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

