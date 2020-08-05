Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,019 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.12. 76,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

