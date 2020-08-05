Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,058.06 and a beta of 1.78. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

