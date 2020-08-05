Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,058.06 and a beta of 1.78. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.
