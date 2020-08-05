Luther Burbank Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $303,270.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

