Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 280,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 390,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.06. 65,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.