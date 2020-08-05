Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%.

NYSE:MEC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.19. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

