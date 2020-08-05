Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

MFIN opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.