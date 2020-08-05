Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 273,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 753,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,834. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

