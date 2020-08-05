MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 2,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,129. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

