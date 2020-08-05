MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

