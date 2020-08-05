Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

