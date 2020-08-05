Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 34,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,655. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

