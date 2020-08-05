Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 140,025 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,025 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,958. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

