Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 188,247 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 649.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,247 shares during the quarter. Ichor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of Ichor worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Ichor stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $729.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

