Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,657 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,254 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of R1 RCM worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after buying an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,842 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 37,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.62, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

