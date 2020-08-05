Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 454,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 798,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 597,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,393. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.