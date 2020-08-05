Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101,806 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Kirby accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,996. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.