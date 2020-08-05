Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 135,990 Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Independent Bank Group comprises 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,139,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,836. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

