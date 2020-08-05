Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 157,717 Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 477,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $30,233.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,651.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 84,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $2,953,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,220.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,198,686 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

