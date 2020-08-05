Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $287,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,019 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,440 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 750,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,475. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.