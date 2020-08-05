Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,021,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 149,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 227,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

SIGI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 304,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,216. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

