Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on INT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 376,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,887. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.