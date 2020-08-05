Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 41,055 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 573,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 254,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 482,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.