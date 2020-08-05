Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 6,432 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 347,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

