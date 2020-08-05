Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Aaron’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 920,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,491. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,720 shares of company stock worth $10,454,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

