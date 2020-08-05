Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 177,862 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. M/I Homes comprises 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 286,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,094. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

