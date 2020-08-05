Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 285,192 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

