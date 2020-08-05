Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,010 Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Inphi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. 1,062,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,971. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $14,353,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

