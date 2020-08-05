Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,225 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 43,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,170. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera bought 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $763,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $221,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.