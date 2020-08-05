Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Thor Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Thor Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

THO stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $117.97. 496,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

