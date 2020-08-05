Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,177 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Ameresco by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $2,725,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Ameresco Inc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

