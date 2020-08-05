Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,944 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,316,000 after buying an additional 1,417,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,160,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,831. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

