Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PNM Resources worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 310,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

