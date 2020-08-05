Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of IDACORP worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. 311,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

