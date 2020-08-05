Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Meridian Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,149,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James upgraded Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,027. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.