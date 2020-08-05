Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 219,177 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 2,539,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,293. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

