Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. Skyline comprises approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Skyline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Skyline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 52.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,024. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

