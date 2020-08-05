Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 3,856,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

