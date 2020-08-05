Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,923,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. 390,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,712. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.