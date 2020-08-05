Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. Wolverine World Wide comprises about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 721,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,707. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

