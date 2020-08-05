Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of K12 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of K12 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LRN traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

